The Ticking Time Bomb That Will Wipe Out Virtually Every Pension Fund In America

By Michael Snyder, on March 30th, 2017

Are millions of Americans about to see the big, juicy pensions that they were counting on to fund their golden years go up in flames in the biggest financial disaster in U.S. history? When Bloomberg published an editorial entitled “Pension Crisis Too Big for Markets to Ignore“, it simply confirmed what a lot of people already knew to be true.  Pension funds all over America are woefully underfunded, and they have been pouring mind boggling amounts of money into very risky investments such as Internet stocks and commercial mortgages.  Just like with subprime mortgages in 2008, this is a crisis that everyone can see coming well in advance, and yet nothing is being done about it.

On a day to day basis, Americans generally don’t think very much about pensions.  Most of those that have been promised pensions simply have faith that they will be there when they need them.

Unfortunately, the truth is that pension plans all over the country are severely underfunded, and this has already resulted in local fiascos such as the one that we just witnessed in Dallas.

But what happened in Dallas is just the very small tip of a very large iceberg.  According to Bloomberg, unfunded pension obligations on a national basis “have risen to $1.9 trillion from $292 billion since 2007″…

As was the case with the subprime crisis, the writing appears to be on the wall. And yet calamity has yet to strike. How so? Call it the triumvirate of conspirators – the actuaries, accountants and their accomplices in office. Throw in the law of big numbers, very big numbers, and you get to a disaster in a seemingly permanent state of making. Unfunded pension obligations have risen to $1.9 trillion from $292 billion since 2007.

And of course that $1.9 trillion number is not actually the real number.

That same Bloomberg article goes on to admit that if honest math was being used that the real number would actually be closer to 6 trillion dollars…

So why not just flip the switch and require truth and honesty in public pension math? Too many cities and potentially states would buckle under the weight of more realistic assumed rates of return. By some estimates, unfunded liabilities would triple to upwards of $6 trillion if the prevailing yields on Treasuries were used. That would translate into much steeper funding requirements at a time when budgets are already severely constrained. Pockets of the country would face essential public service budgets being slashed to dangerous levels.

So where are all of these pensions eventually going to come up with 6 trillion dollars?

That is a very good question.

Ultimately, even if financial conditions stay as stable as they are right now, a whole lot of people are not going to get the money that they were promised.

But things will get really “interesting” if we see a major downturn in the financial markets.  According to Dave Kranzler, if the stock market were to fall by 10 percent or more and stay there for a number of months, that “would cause every single public pension fund to blow up”.  And Kranzler is also deeply concerned about the tremendous amount of exposure that these pension funds have to commercial mortgages…

Circling back to the mall/REIT ticking time-bomb, while the Fed can keep the stock market propped up as means of preventing an immediate nuclear melt-down in U.S. pensions (all of which are substantially “maxed-out” in their mandated equities allocation), the collapse of commercial mortgage-back securities (CMBS) will have the affect of launching a nuclear sub-missile directly into the side of the U.S. financial system.

The commercial mortgage market is about $3 trillion, of which about $1 trillion has been packaged into asset-backed securities and stuffed into yield-starved pension funds. Without a doubt, the same degree of fraud of has been used to concoct the various tranches in these CMBS trusts that was employed during the mid-2000’s mortgage/housing bubble, with full cooperation of the ratings agencies then and now. Just like in 2008, with the derivatives that have been layered into the mix, the embedded leverage in the commercial mortgage/CMBS/REIT model is the financial equivalent of the Fukushima nuclear power plant collapse.

I have previously talked about the ongoing retail apocalypse in the United States which threatens to make so many of these commercial mortgage securities go bad.  It is being projected that somewhere around 3,500 stores will close in the months ahead, and this is going to absolutely devastate mall owners.  In turn, it is inevitable that a lot of their debts will start to go bad, and pension funds will be hit extremely hard by this.

But the coming stock market crash is going to hit pension funds even harder.  Stocks are ridiculously overvalued right now, and if they simply return to “normal valuations”, pension funds are going to lose trillions of dollars.

We are talking about a financial tsunami that will be absolutely unprecedented in our history, and yet investors continue to act like the party can last forever.  In fact, we just learned that margin debt on Wall Street has just hit another brand new record high

The latest data from the New York Stock Exchange show margin debt, or cash borrowed to buy shares, hit a record $528.2 billion in February, up from its prior high of $513.3 billion in January.

Of course my regular readers already know that margin debt also shot up to dramatic peaks just before the last two stock market crashes as well

Prior periods when margin debt hit records occurred around stock market peaks, including 2000 when the dot-com stock boom went bust, and 2007 when stocks began to crater amid early signs of trouble in the housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Margin debt jumped 22% from the end of 1999 before peaking in March 2000 at $278.5 billion, the same month stocks peaked. In 2007, margin debt shot up to $381.4 billion in July, three months before stocks topped.

We are perfectly primed for the greatest financial disaster in American history, and yet very few people are sounding the alarm.

This massive financial bubble is a ticking time bomb, and when it finally goes off it is going to wipe out virtually every pension fund in the United States.

  • Mondobeyondo

    The prospect of no pensions upon retirement, and also Social Security going belly up… those “golden years” are starting to look a lot like fool’s gold now. Those baby boomer and Generation X dreams of hours at the golf course or dining out at a fancy restaurant? Better think twice. You may not be able to afford that luxurious lifestyle. “But my parents…” Yes, our parents. They are having/will have a better retirement than we’re going to have.

    May you live in *sigh* interesting times.

    • MichaelfromTheEconomicCollapse

      Great comment Mondo.

    • Paul Patriot

      At 51 years young, I agree with your comments. Those of my age or younger are going to face a difficult “golden years” even if we are out of debt and living responsibly.

      Of course I am semi college educated, but mostly technical (blue collar) education.

      My golden years will be when my Lord calls me home.

      • Guest

        Amen to the last sentence! That’s my retirement. 🙂

  • Cinderella Man

    I’ve already accepted the fact that there will be no social security for my generation xers. Pensions were a great thing at one time but now they are becoming relics of a bygone era. I always thought it was impossible for a company to continue to pay an employee beyond their length of time at a job. Government pensions are more failed peonies that they will never keep. Basically a politician writes a check their azz can’t cash every election cycle.

    • David

      so have I. believing my Generation will get a social security check in 10 years is like believing that US Army Soldiers are really Guarding Gold @ Ft. Knox. Our Politicians are lying to us as usual they have already blown Social Security but Standard operating procedure for Government officials is deny what you can & downplay what you can’t. right out of their playbook.

      • socalbeachdude

        There are no issues with Social Security at all over the next 10 years.

    • socalbeachdude

      Social Security will continue for the foreseeable future but its likely that sometime around 2032 benefits will have to be reduced substantially.

      • FirstGarden

        Bu-bu-but, Al Gore said it would all be put in a lockbox. 🙁

        He must’ve been on the wrong AL-Gorithm.

        The Incredible Shrinking Fund is safe and sound.
        But still shrinking.

    • tom

      10,000 people a day turn 65 in America. This is going to continue for about 10-11 years. They will be going on Medicare and drawing Social Security. They will also be drawing down retirement accounts if they leave the workforce

      • Bill

        So many fail to recognize the significance of this 10 k per day fact….huge impact on so many things.

    • GSOB

      Jeremiah 23:5
      “Behold, the days are coming,” declares the LORD, “When I will raise up for David a righteous Branch; And He will reign as king and act wisely And do justice and righteousness in the land.

      (Fulfilled)
      See Galatians 3:27 & Colossians 3:10

  • David

    in 3 States that I know of Illinois, Michigan, & California The State Lottery are committing Fraud. Not only can’t they pay out any winnings for more than $600.00 but they continue to advertise on Television. This is Felonious Fraud. How many more States will follow their path? this just goes to show how bad off our Government is financially and the cracks are growing larger.

    • socalbeachdude

      That simply is NOT TRUE at all here in California, David.

      • tom

        New York is paying out

  • Spatial Memory

    Looks like the collapse predictions have taken on the throw spaghetti at a wall see what sticks and hope for an I told you so catalyst.

    REALITY is market cycles differ from economic cycles and certainly a function of the calendar of events. With first quarter ending tomorrow and funds report window dressing unwinds history can’t repeat but prolly rhymes with year 2000 price action. Maybe test that 10% decline guesswork sooner than many anticipate. Jmho 🙂

    • socalbeachdude

      Reality is that markets CRASH BIG TIME, particularly when they reach totally unsupportable elevated levels as they are now at in the US and globally. Just look at your own Chinese markets and see the 50% crash that has taken place just over the past few years.

      • Spatial Memory

        REALITY is most here have watched markets ABSOLUTELY DECIMATE YOUR LUDICROUS HOMESPUN GUESSWORK.

        Sorry for your losses.

        • socalbeachdude

          I have no losses at all as I have no market exposure to risk at all. As to your extreme ignorance and cluelessness regarding markets, you do realize, don’t you, that you are making an utter fool out of yourself by attempting to deny clearly established historical realities?

          • Spatial Memory

            “No market exposure to risk whatsoever”
            ROFLMAO

            Put your head back in the sand.

          • socalbeachdude

            Any money in stock markets is always at RISK OF UP TO 100% LOSSES just as every stock prospectus clearly and very explicitly informs you. Go read one.

          • GSOB

            So what’s the plan man?

          • Stuey

            That’s a good question for him GSOB. All he ever does is preach about what isn’t good. He has said before that precious metals are ridiculous. He is against investing in the stock market and he says the dollar is going to crash eventually. So i would be interested in hearing what he recommends.

          • GSOB

            What I recommend is something also for me. Look for land that is ready to build on.

            Christ is the good land, the tree of life, the water of life and God’s wisdom to us.

            See 1 Corinthians 1:30
            That verse is like drinking from a firehose.

          • socalbeachdude

            Metals are headed for their biggest crashes in history. The US dollar is certainly not going to crash at all and will just keep going higher for the foreseeable future and I have always very clearly stated that.

          • socalbeachdude

            I love the 0.000000001% interest I am getting on my funds at JPMC.

  • Extinction

    “This massive financial bubble is a ticking time bomb, and when it finally goes off it is going to wipe out virtually every pension fund in the United States.”
    What an understatement!! It is This massive financial bubble is a ticking time bomb, and when it finally goes off it is going to wipe out virtually ever PERSON IN THE WORLD. (Un)Fortunately we have (only) three more years left.

    • socalbeachdude

      It will simply mean a a very long overdue revaluation downwards of assets and a drop in incomes.

      • Spatial Memory

        LUDICROUSLY MYOPIC GUESS. ROFL

        • socalbeachdude

          Nope, just absolutely reality ahead.

  • James Staten

    Jeremiah 50-51, Revelation 17-18, Isaiah 47 and portions of Isaiah 13-18. The Hindermost of the nations is destroyed in a surprise attack. Rabbis for centuries have said that this nation is a young nation, she is an end time nation, the last of the great nations. She is a mingled people from her beginning, she sits on many waters, rich beyond measure with a large Jewish population. The Hammer of the earth is broken asunder perhaps a reference to the Policeman of the world that gets destroyed in “One Hour’s Time”. And great riches come to nothing. The Economic Engine for the whole world is destroyed. A new economic system is waiting in the wings. Revelation 13…Your only Hope is 1 Corinthians 15:1-4

    • SnodtBlossom

      Jeremiah was a BullFrog

      • GSOB

        Jonah 2:9

      • James Staten

        chuckle, chuckle

    • GSOB

      Do your Rabbis tell you to do this? Hebrews 13:15

  • Liberty First

    My Dad was a pension expert who predicted this 25 years ago. He said it was only a matter of time. He obsessed about it as though he were seeing the future, as with a 1000 yard stare.

    My greatest fear is that those of us who are private individuals, work in the private sector, and are saving our rear ends off to have a retirement, will be required to bail these pensions out. That would be sick and cruel. We shall see what happens.

    • Rick

      Actually, you prophetically just predicted what WILL happen. I’m with you in the private sector. All of my “retirement” savings is in 401k since most companies abandoned traditional pensions long ago. But 401k is funded by the markets, and even if not raided for the bailout of the public pensions, certainly will suffer greatly when the market lets about 50% of its flatuance out. My personal thought is that 401k’s will also be confiscated.

      • GSOB

        Tangible assets sounds like the way to go for you.

      • socalbeachdude

        401K plans can be in all cash at banks, and nobody is going to confiscate them at all.

        • anonymous

          Look at Greece, Mr. Dumass

      • Liberty First

        Agreed re drop in 401Ks and my IRA is in cash right now waiting that drop. Though it will take decades to recover, once the crash sets in for real.

    • Pete

      Government ’employees’ have always been over compensated and under worked. This is their problem; let them eat it.

  • Midwest Values

    I work in corporate real estate. Look at all the small multi-tenant buildings built, then look at Tenants, then look at the rent those Tenants are paying. Finally, look how much those centers sell for after they are stabilized.

    The high rent paying Tenants occupying these centers are in categories that are closing down. (Ie fast casual pizza, healthy food no one understands or eats), 7 mattress stores from the same company within a golf shot of each other.

    As these centers empty out. The &@ will hit the fan.

    • socalbeachdude

      Yep, 100% correct.

    • Stuey

      Yeah, i have noticed all these mattress stores so close together, what is going on with that? Are people buying that many mattresses?

      • Midwest Values

        Done to create brand awareness and keep competitors out. Paying rents that will never get replaced. That’s when the &^ will hit the fan.

  • JC Teecher

    Check this out….ten of the world’s largest hedge fund management companies are holding about half a trillion in hedge fund assets under management, and eight of those are headquartered in USA. the other two in London. A large portion of the total USA pensions are managed by these ten.

    Black Rock is considered to be the largest investment manager in the world, with a total of over 5 trillion in assets.
    The total US pensions is estimated to be around 23 trillion.
    Black Rock manages a very large portion of that 23 trillion and pays out over a million annually for lobbying.

    What happens if the whole thing becomes a planned implosion and the insiders know ahead of time; sort of like the big Insurance companies that made a killing (pun intended), by just conveniently having a hunch, just prior, that the twin towers would collapse?

    So much for that retirement property at the beach, or that new boat.
    Millions will loose trillions. Sad.

    • Spatial Memory

      I need a loose trillion.

      • socalbeachdude

        Just ask the PBOC for $1 trillion of their $34 trillion in collapsing renminbi (RMB / yuan)!!!

  • socalbeachdude

    100% correct and absolutely excellent article, Michael. Pensions are by far the biggest and most catastrophic financial crisis facing Americans. The only minor correction I would make is that the best word to use for this mess is that pensions will IMPLODE as opposed to explode!

    • Spatial Memory

      Put your head back in the sand. The article contained the correct verbiage. Educate yourself regarding the term “Economic Displacement”. If the concepts are beyond your limited comprehension then even the term ‘Displacement’ CLEARLY PROVES your GUESSWORK NONSENSICAL.

      • socalbeachdude

        What on earth are you blathering on so utterly nonsensically about?

        • Spatial Memory

          Enjoying the comedy as you prove your lack of education whatsoever.

    • Horiboyable .

      I have been warning folks here in the UK since the 90’s. I avoided taking out a pension because I knew it would most probably not pay out and the nice lady that sold it to me will be long gone with her commission. Here in the UK it is estimated that pension funds are short by 800 billion+. This is going to get a lot worse because all western governments are broke and many will default on their sovereign debt like they all did in 1932. It is compulsory for pension funds to hold a % of sovereign debt in their portfolios.
      I am going to get some popcorn and watch the riots when all this kicks off. ETA’ the end of this year!!!

    • GSOB

      God has given us life and has given us the body.
      What can He not do for us,
      who did that?

      • SnodtBlossom

        there is no god

        • James Staten

          1 Corinthians 15:1-4

        • Mark

          An atheist was seated next to a little girl on an airplane and he turned to her and said, “Do you want to talk? Flights go quicker if you strike up a conversation with your fellow passenger.” The little girl, who had just started to read her book, replied to the total stranger, “What would you want to talk about?” “Oh, I don’t know,” said the atheist. ” How about why there is no God, or no Heaven or Hell, or no life after death?” as he smiled smugly. “Okay,” she said.” Those could be interesting topics but let me ask you a question first. A horse, a cow, and a deer all eat the same stuff-grass. Yet the deer excretes little pellets, while a cow turns out a flat patty, but a horse produces clumps. Why do you suppose that is?” The atheist, visibly surprised by the little girls intelligence, thinks about it and says, “Hmmm, I have no idea.” To which the little girl replies, “Do you really feel qualified to discuss God, Heaven and Hell, or life after death, when you don’t know crap?”

          • SnodtBlossom

            belief in god is crahp

          • Mark

            You probably are an atheist because you had a bad experience as a child.

          • SnodtBlossom

            Your belief in god is Oedipal

  • socalbeachdude

    Collapsing pensions will fuel America’s next financial crisis

    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/collapsing-pensions-will-fuel-americas-next-financial-crisis-2017-03-14

    Pension crisis too big for markets to ignore

    In late 2006, Aaron Krowne, a computer scientist and mathematician, started a website that documented the real-time destruction of the subprime mortgage lending industry. The Mortgage Lender Implode-O-Meter caught on like wildfire with financial market voyeurs, regularly reaching 100,000 visitors. West Coast lenders, some may recall, were the first to fall in what eventually totaled 388 casualties.

    A year earlier, to much less fanfare, Jack Dean launched another website in anticipation of the different kind of wave washing up on the California coastline. Called the Pension Tsunami, the website was originally conceived to provide Golden State taxpayers with a one-stop resource to track news stories on the state’s mammoth and numerous underfunded public pensions.

    Dean came about his inspiration honestly: “I started tracking this issue in 2004 after the Orange County Board of Supervisors gave a retroactive pension formula increase of 62 percent to county employees,” he said. “I was stunned. It’s the main reason Orange County has a $4.5 billion underfunded liability today.”

    As the years have passed, though, the site has become a font of information for states and municipalities nationwide as well as corporate pensions. In all, over 40,000 headlines have been posted to the website to date.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-24/pension-crisis-too-big-for-markets-to-ignore

  • socalbeachdude

    Pension Tsunami

    PensionTsunami.com

  • socalbeachdude

    The only “backstop” for failed pension funds in the US is the PBGC (Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation) run by the US government and it is totally insolvent at this stage.

    Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp – PBGC Protects America’s Pensions

    https://www.pbgc.gov/

    Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation – Wikipedia

    The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) is an independent agency of the United States government that was created by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) to encourage the continuation and maintenance of voluntary private defined benefit pension plans, provide timely and uninterrupted payment of pension benefits, and keep pension insurance premiums at the lowest level necessary to carry out its operations. Subject to other statutory limitations, PBGC’s insurance program pays pension benefits up to the maximum guaranteed benefit set by law to participants who retire at 65 ($60,136 a year as of 2016). The benefits payable to insured retirees who start their benefits at ages other than 65 or elect survivor coverage are adjusted to be equivalent in value.

    In fiscal year 2015, PBGC paid $5.6 billion in benefits to participants of failed single-employer pension plans. That year, 69 single-employer pension plans failed. PBGC paid $103 million in financial assistance to 57 multiemployer pension plans. The agency’s deficit increased to $76 billion. It has a total of $164 billion in obligations and $88 billion in assets.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pension_Benefit_Guaranty_Corporation

    • FirstGarden

      I wondered if anyone would be bringing up PBGC. I’ve been receiving benefits from them since the late 90s. It’s not much, so will be no great loss. But now, if SSI gives way, I’ll be back to wild edibles, and probably live longer for it.

      • GSOB

        Job 38:41

      • alan

        Or eating each other.

    • GSOB

      Look at the birds.
      They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns,
      for your heavenly Father feeds them.
      And aren’t you far more valuable to Him than they are?

      • Alberto Francis

        No, because the Creator cares for all his creations equally. We were placed here to take of God’s creations not destroy them and the rest of the planet like we are doing now.

      • Carl

        Not true. Birds will hide food to eat later also known as caching (google it). Squirrels store food for the winter. Wildcats will bury small prey, you get the drift.

        And yes some animals starve to death in times of drought, etc. Look at lions in Africa that are skin and bones.

        So god is NOT taking care of the food needs of animals.

        So like the animals if human beings do not work and make enough money to put a roof over their heads and food on the table; they will be without shelter and/or food.

        There are homeless shelters and food banks but these are not staffed by god and his angels. It is real live flesh and blood people housing and feeding those in need.

        • Carl

          Also to add just saw this yesterday there is some drought in India and a cobra was so thirsty that a person actually gave him a drink from a bottle of water.

          So everyday animals die from hunger and thirst and GOD does NOT do anything to prevent this. Same for people which is why retirement for many is such a frightening proposition if they do not have family they can rely on.

  • geoffandmarie418@aol.com

    At one time Amerika was a great place, not so much any more!! Now more like a big joke!!! More and more good hard working folks of all walks of life are being punished for trying to raise their families and being productive members of society!!
    We need to stop fighting amongst ourselves and unite against the forces arrayed against us!! Guess that would be to smart!!

    • GSOB

      …For God was pleased to have all His fullness dwell in Him, and through Him to reconcile
      to Himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through the blood of His cross.

  • geoffandmarie418@aol.com

    Saying this with a heavy heart, This is one of the reasons why so sadly, more and more people are selling drugs!! Supply and demand, never have to worry about the drug business going belly up, unlike the stock market. Once again said with a heavy heart!!

    • GSOB

      Listen… Jesus said:
      For I have come down from heaven, not to do My own will, but to do the will of Him who sent Me.
      And this is the will of Him who sent Me,
      that I shall lose none of all those
      He has given Me,
      but raise them up at the last day.
      For it is My Father’s will that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in Him shall have eternal life and I will raise him up at the last day.”…

    • Carl

      But where do the people get the money to buy the drugs?

      • Troll Patrol

        Where do you get the money to buy yours?

        • Carl

          It’s a legitimate question because many who are addicts are unable to work so where do they get the money to buy drugs? I guess prostitution for women and stealing/prostitution for men? But who is paying them and how do they afford it in those areas?

          • socalbeachdude

            Indeed, Carl.

  • chilller

    Pensions are a ponzi scheme. More people have to contribute so previous contributors can collect. With fewer people working…what did they expect?

    • Rick

      Well, this all started somewhere, at some point people were paying in and the funds were there to be sourced out. The problem is back in the 30s under FDR when this all started, the beneficiaries of the funds had never paid in, or at least very few. And much more was being taken in by the government than being paid out, this by actuarial design. So my question is where did the big pile of early money go? And what crooks in government have stolen it from us over the past 70 years? Maybe they should be held responsible?

      • socalbeachdude

        Huh?

    • GSOB

      Social support

      • socalbeachdude

        Well, that’s certainly NOT going to happen!

  • Horiboyable .

    We are perfectly primed for the greatest financial disaster in American history…….. in world history!!!

    • GSOB

      The US is at war with at least 6 countries simultaneously.

      Iraq
      Syria
      Yemen
      Libya
      Somalia
      Mexican Drug war

  • Black

    Whats going to happen to all those retirees who are living in $10,000/month “Assisted Living Palaces”? They worked hard for 25 years flogging life insurance and are entitled to their lavish retirement!

    • Spatial Memory

      …happily ever after. The end.

      • GSOB

        Once you were alienated from God and were hostile in your minds because of your evil deeds.

        But now
        He
        has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you
        holy,
        unblemished,
        and blameless
        in His presence…

  • anonimouse

    I reckon you have it wrong much of worldwide pension savings are in bonds/treasuries at practically zero even negative interest rates. The big risk is sovereign default because that takes down the pension funds. The other risk are currency devaluation’s and dilution of purchasing power of a currency meaning you still get paid you just can’t buy much.

    • Rick

      Good points. Just switching to the personal side of unsustainable debt. Let’s say I have credit card debt of $25,000, and also have just received an annual bonus of $25,000. Under the conditions of devaluing the currency, which as you say results in less buying power, so inflation in an odd way. Would I be better off to pay my whole cc debt, or let it ride under inflationary conditions? Thanks

    • socalbeachdude

      There is no risk whatsoever of any US government default on US Treasuries and no pension funds in the US have any funds in foreign government bonds.

  • JC Teecher

    A bigger, and more important story is the defunding of Planned Parenthood, which is great for Christian taxpayers, and should be vied as a victory by all Americans, but sadly, nearly 65% have no problem with killing of innocent in the womb.

    Isn’t the name “planned Parenthood” an oxymoron, since they actually plan to eliminate the very life that consecrates parenthood?

    • SnodtBlossom

      Several innocent truly alive children starved to death while you wrote that.

      • NorthernBud

        No they didn’t. At least not anywhere near where PP is being utilized.

        Nice try.

        • GoinSheep

          exactly

      • randy wellman

        where ARE these dead children? are you talking about another country? we don’t allow parents to let children die in our country. and we don’t CARE about children dieing in OTHER countries, because their LEADERS are criminals, and the citizens won’t overthrow them and put people in power that will do the right thing for them….we take care of our own, and i aint got no time to worry about OTHER countries.

        • Carl

          “we don’t CARE about children dying in OTHER countries, because their
          LEADERS are criminals, and the citizens won’t overthrow them and put
          people in power that will do the right thing for them”

          Actually Randy in countries that are resource rich you will find that your very own American government is the very reason these people cannot put anyone decent in power and if they do war seems to break out soon enough. Even Ghadafi was gotten rid of because of a little something about a waterway. Research it.

  • Alberto Francis

    Folks need to start looking at other options for retirement. Setting up a small farm, expatriating to another country to live at a fraction of the cost here, etc etc… there are a lot of ways to do so. just have to start doing your homework now.

    • JC Teecher

      Setting up a small farm is a good idea. For most, that would require using most of their retirement/pension funds for purchasing enough land outside the city limits, in most locales.

      The benefits of which could be felt right away with the satisfaction of growing food producing plants and trees.
      Growing up on an Apple & Peach farm, then later a broiler Chicken Farm, we took a lot of those things for granted.

      Always having cooked apples on the table at every meal was normal, along with the occasional apple or peach pie. Sunday fried chickens, yes chickens, was just a given. We always caught and processed two chickens, when they were of age, from one of the 300 ft houses.
      When not of age, or had been sold off for processing, we had barn yard chickens running around everywhere. Free range birds, which were fed well with the endless supply of feed.

      Either go in their roosting coop early before daybreak and snag a couple off the roost, or set a box trap and catch a couple for home processing.

      A weekly ordeal that soon became easy to lay the bird on a chopping block and man up with the ax. At seven years old, it was just a part of life, and death, on the farm.
      Nowadays, I am able to buy from the store, and my farming is limited to vegetable gardening and beginning a newer small vineyard. Planted a seedless variety of grape this week. Excited to make some new wine come fall.

      • Carl

        I like chickens because they eat ticks.

        • GSOB

          Son, where did you get the raisins?
          …….’from the dog’, daddy.

        • JC Teecher

          I like chickens because they taste good when properly seasoned, or just plain on a stick over a wood fire.

          Or… the eggs from them. I eat a 4 egg omelet about once a week..western style.

    • Stuey

      Have you ever worked on a farm? That isn’t what i would consider a retirement.

      • GSOB

        Genesis 3:19

      • Alberto Francis

        It’s good work in your retirement years. keeps your mind and body busy. I am advocating a full blown farm to the level of being commercial, but a small family farm is OK. Or at least enough land to supplement a good portion of your food supply.

  • Spatial Memory

    Heavy tape – unpaintable through AM margin activity.

    • socalbeachdude

      The Dow fell more than 65 points today and the Global Dow fell more than 12 points today. Nice window dressing!

  • Spatial Memory

    TMV 22.67 junk? 🙂

  • Stuey

    Many Americans are like myself and don’t have pensions.

    • GSOB

      How old are you Stuey?
      (just curious)

      • Stuey

        49……..i have prepared for my retirement, but a pension isn’t part of that plan.

        • GSOB

          Romans 5:1
          Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ,

  • randy wellman

    bring it! we so RICHLY deserve what’s coming.

  • geoffandmarie418@aol.com

    At times the American peoples greatest threats come not from terrorism from overseas, but from sources much closer to home!!! Economic terrorist who hijacked the economy.

    • socalbeachdude

      Huh?

  • Spatial Memory

    QQQ fresh high

  • geoffandmarie418@aol.com

    On september 11, 2001 terrorist from overseas, who were living in America hijacked 4 planes and “crashed” them in to buildings (actually 3 planes as 1 was forced down by passengers) causing many deaths and untold suffering!!

    During the great recession, the elite people who oversee the government, financial institutions, and mega corporations here in America hijacked the economy, causing it to “crash”, causing untold economic suffering. What they did was just as devastating to the American people, it was just more in a subtle way!!

    • JC Teecher

      The whole thing was a planned ordeal that involved the ptb, Osama bin laden, and cooperation from within our corrupt politicians.

      The plane over Penciltucky was not downed by the passengers, unless they sawed off the tail section about two miles before the impact zone.

      Some of the first to arrive in the area found the tail section, separately, and it was reported…before the authorities hushed them, and the stories up.
      Same thing with the John Jr. plane crash, and the crash in the Hudson river.
      Both had early reports of what actually happened, but was silenced immediately. The pilot of the Hudson Bay crash may have saved the passengers, but he knows it was not caused by “birds”.
      If there were any birds in the area that day, they became goats…as in scapegoats.
      In both incidents, at least one witness saw a SAM in flight before the hit. Go figure.

      • geoffandmarie418@aol.com

        Nice response, though I was talking more about the collapse (crashing) of our economy by the elite!!

        • JC Teecher

          Yea, I use every opportunity to enlighten people that are behind on the real stories and most probable truths.

          You are correct and informed about the elite and their evil plans against Americans.

      • socalbeachdude

        Osama bin Laden had nothing whatsoever to do with the crimes that took place in the USA on September 11, 2001 and he died of natural causes from renal (kidney) failure on or about December 12, 2001.

    • socalbeachdude

      The crimes that took place in the USA on September 11, 2001 had nothing whatsoever to do with “terrorists from overseas” and I would suggest you learn about that day at:

      911Truth.org and WTC7.net

  • braindiseasecalledliberalism

    Meredith Whitney has been saying this {about muni’s} for a VERY long time – and she’s right – just a bit premature. These pensions are so extremely underfunded – both public and private – that the sh#@ has to eventually hit the fan – it’s simply a fact of life.

    Not only have the ROI projections been unrealistic over the past 3 decades, but the money earmarked for these pensions, 401k’s, etc. have been used for issues other than what they were intended – to pay retirees!

    This has been a major (and never-spoken-of / taboo) issue, which is rapidly coming to fruition – and it will adversely affect tens of thousands of hard working Americans that will be vastly disappointed to say the least!

  • LIZ THE SHIZ

    and now you know why Jeff Bezos is the 2nd richest man in the world

    • socalbeachdude

      Only based n the preposterous valuation of Amazon.com stock and that is headed for a massive crash.

  • GSOB

    Let us behave decently,
    as in the daytime, …..

    not in carousing and drunkenness,
    not in sexual immorality and debauchery,
    not in dissension and jealousy.

    Instead,
    clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ
    and make no provision for the desires of the flesh.

    Do not love the world or anything in the world.
    If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
    For all that is in the world ….

    the desires of the flesh,
    the desires of the eyes,
    and the pride of life

    is not from the Father
    but from the world.
    The world is passing away along with its desires,
    but whoever does the will of God remains forever.…
    ______________________________________________

    Ephesians 2:3
    We all lived among them at one time in

    the cravings of our flesh,
    indulging its desires and thoughts.
    Like the rest,
    …….we were by nature children of wrath.

  • GSOB

    Hosea 14:2
    Take words with you and return to the LORD.
    Say to Him,
    “Take away all iniquity And receive us graciously,
    That we may present the fruit of our lips.”

  • Spatial Memory

    Best financial engineering money can buy inflection point. Jmho

  • littlebit43

    We have bombs ticking all around us. Let’s not forget student loans at 30% delinquency they would be charged off at any financial institution in the world. That would have any institution closing its doors. 1.3 trillion and climbing. That’s OK it is only taxpayer money.

    • socalbeachdude

      Student loans are held as an asset of the federal government and the obligation of the borrower to repay them goes with them to their grave as they cannot e discharged except in rare circumstances such as fraud by the school they attended for which they got the loan.

  • Mohawk77

    Michael, keyword missing from your headline MUNICIPAL (I.E. GOVT PENSIONS) are massively underfunded. The “Public Servants” are the most grossly overpaid and underworked (read-lazy) “class” of people in this nation. Repudiate the debt and extract any shortfalls from the owners of PRIVATE Central Bankers–by force. These leeches must be dealt with once and for all. Then cut ALL govt workers by 50% to start. Fed, State–Local. They then have a 401K pension–no more grotesque pensions. Maximum amount equal to average Social Security payments..retroactively. Did you hear me “Governor” Brown and “Mayor” Emanuel? These named retrobates will then be dealt with personally.

    Government is G & A–period—-reduce it to reflect such.

  • Carl

    Atlanta bridge – key note they said PVC conduit was stored under that section of the bridge. This releases less combustion heat than other plastics – hence contributes less to maintaining and spreading fire.

    So how did the pvc get so hot that is caused 300 feet of bridge to collapse?

    Or is the better question is why did they want 300 feet of bridge to collapse in Atlanta?

  • socalbeachdude

    Yep.

  • socalbeachdude

    U.S. public pensions may need to hike contribution rates as markets tumble

    The erosion of assets at U.S. public pension funds since last summer is raising concerns state and local governments will have to increase their contributions to the funds to make up for shortfalls, leaving less for public services.

    U.S. public pension funds count on returns of 7 percent to 8 percent a year to meet their liabilities, an ambitious target in a low interest rate environment.

    “The contributions have gone up very substantially and we are headed toward them going up more again, creating really politically difficult choices,” said Donald Boyd, a state and local government expert at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute in Albany.

    Two heavy bouts of selling in the last six months have hit assets. State and local pension funds saw their unfunded liabilities jump by $268 billion to a staggering $1.7 trillion from June to September, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. That unfunded liability amounts to 9.5 percent of the U.S. economy, according to Boyd.

    http://www.reuters.com/article/usa-pensions-idUSL2N1542AM

  • alan

    They will probably be bailed out some how by tax payers. Then when you retire you will move into one of your kids rooms. Lastly Putin will be blamed for it.

 
