Rapture verdict ad 1
The Beginning Of The End Ad
Please Visit The Economic Collapse Bookstore
Economic Collapse Investing

Protect Yourself Today!

Gold Buying Guide: Golden Eagle Coins
Survival MD: Off The Grid Medicine
Our patented products with FDA and EPA approvals can heal and protect from infection against antibiotic resistant bacteria, microbial parasites, virus, yeasts, fungus and mold - as well as quickly disinfect your drinking water.
World's Greatest Geologist Is On The Verge Of His Next Billion Dollar Discovery
The Death Of The Family
Lear Capital: The Best Source for Buying Gold & Precious Metal Investing

Recent Posts

The Preppers Blueprint Economic Collapse Blog Get Prepared Now Ad

Enter your email to subscribe to The Economic Collapse Blog:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Why Are So Many Among The Elite Building Luxury Bunkers In Preparation For An Imminent ‘Apocalypse’?

By Michael Snyder, on November 28th, 2016

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+Share on LinkedInShare on StumbleUponEmail this to someone

earthship-photo-by-felix-mullerDo they know something that the rest of us do not?  There are tens of millions of ordinary Americans that are feeling really good about the future now that Donald Trump has won the election, but meanwhile the elite are feverishly constructing luxury bunkers at a pace unlike anything we have ever seen before.  So why are so many among the elite preparing for an imminent “apocalypse” when tens of millions of other Americans are anticipating a new era of peace and prosperity?  Are they smarter than most of the rest of us, or are they simply being paranoid?

Without a doubt, something is going on among the elite.  Earlier today, WND published an article that discussed the fact that wealthy people “are quietly moving away from major cities” all over the globe because of concerns about security…

Widespread media reports as well as independent investigations from groups such as New World Wealth suggest wealthy people around the globe are quietly moving away from major cities because of fears of social instability. Increasing crime, terrorism and rising racial tensions have all been identified as factors driving the exodus. Even the Daily Beast reported the introduction of large numbers of Muslim refugees into Europe has made once prosperous areas fraught with danger, in the opinion of some security experts.

And just a few weeks ago a Hollywood Reporter article entitled “Panic, Anxiety Spark Rush to Build Luxury Bunkers for L.A.’s Superrich” talked about how “Oscar winners, sports stars and Bill Gates are building lavish bunkers” because of their anxiety about what is coming next.  The following is a short excerpt from that article…

Given the increased frequency of terrorist bombings and mass shootings and an under-lying sense of havoc fed by divisive election politics, it’s no surprise that home security is going over the top and hitting luxurious new heights. Or, rather, new lows, as the average depth of a new breed of safe haven that occupies thousands of square feet is 10 feet under or more. Those who can afford to pull out all the stops for so-called self-preservation are doing so — in a fashion that goes way beyond the submerged corrugated metal units adopted by reality show “preppers” — to prepare for anything from nuclear bombings to drastic climate-change events. Gary Lynch, GM at Rising S Bunkers, a Texas-based company that specializes in underground bunkers and services scores of Los Angeles residences, says that sales at the most upscale end of the market — mainly to actors, pro athletes and politicians (who require signed NDAs) — have increased 700 percent this year compared with 2015, and overall sales have risen 150 percent. “Any time there is a turbulent political landscape, we see a spike in our sales. Given this election is as turbulent as it is, we are gearing up for an even bigger spike,” says marketing director Brad Roberson of sales of bunkers that start at $39,000 and can run $8.35 million or more (FYI, a 12-stall horse shelter is $98,500).

This is all very odd, because among the general population interest in “prepping” has hit a multi-year low.  In fact, sales of emergency food and supplies are way down at the moment across the entire industry.

So once again the question must be asked – do the elite know something that the rest of us do not?

If they don’t, why are they spending so much time, effort and money on such extraordinary preparations?

For instance, down in Texas one group of investors is constructing “a $300 million luxury community replete with underground homes”

An investor group is planning for a doomsday scenario by building a $300 million luxury community replete with underground homes. There will also be air-lock blast doors designed for people worried about a dirty bomb or other disaster and off-grid energy and water production.

The development, called Trident Lakes, is northeast of Dallas.

Residents will enjoy an equestrian center, 18-hole golf course, polo fields, zip lines and gun ranges. Retail shops, restaurants and a row of helipads are also in the works. For those looking to “get away,” they’ll also be able to enjoy three white sand beaches and a neighborhood spa.

Most of us could hardly even imagine such luxury, and this is yet another example of the growing gap between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of us in this country.

If you do happen to be one of the ultra-wealthy, perhaps you may be interested in purchasing one of the extremely expensive U-shaped “Earthships” that one company has been constructing for the elite…

Billionaires are buying up “indestructible” alien boltholes to seek sanctuary in during alien Armageddon or more-likely nuclear war and disaster.

The US company creating the $1.5million “Earthship” eco-structures says humans “must evolve” and insists they “will soon be a necessity” for our species “to survive on this planet.”

The bizarre U-shaped hideaways, which can reportedly survive in any climate, can be deployed to any part of the world and are self-sufficient enough to survive in isolation – during a killer virus outbreak or a radiation catastrophe.

I have to admit that I felt a twinge of jealousy when I first learned about these “Earthships”.  They are completely self-sufficient, they are environmentally-friendly, and they sound like they are quite comfortable.  The following is what one reporter discovered when she visited a community of these “Earthships”…

In addition to the cord-cutting power and self-sustaining water supply, each abode contains its own greenhouse. I could forage for figs, bananas, pineapple, broccoli, rosemary and chives in my fluffy socks. Or if the zombies weren’t looking, I could dash over to my neighbor’s place for supper. The Phoenix, a three-bedroom that sleeps six, dedicates one-third of its space to food production. Its tropical jungle supports parakeets and cockatiels (not for consumption) and a garden bursting with fruits and vegetables, including grapes, artichokes, lemons, melons, kale, squash, hot peppers and mushrooms that cling to a log. Chickens cluck around the back yard, which features a sunken den with a grill for coop-to-kebob meals. An indoor fishpond once contained a robust stock of tilapia before a group of guests threw a fish fry. Now, the littlest survivors swim laps with koi. For the dairy course, the staff is considering resident goats.

It sounds wonderful.

But once again, why go to all of this effort if a new era of peace and prosperity for humanity is right around the corner?

I really like what Carl Gallups had to say about this.  Carl is the author of Be Thou Prepared, and this is what he told WND about the preparations that the elite are making…

“I think that the rich and elite are becoming increasingly aware of the dangerous and potentially unstable world in which we now reside,” he warned. “Massive instances of civil unrest, even in America, are becoming a very real possibility. Internal terror attacks, swelling illegal alien populations, an influx of Islamic refugees, increasing racial discord, ambushing police officers, the rule of law continually being trampled by the political elite and an almost complete collapse of trust in the mainstream media – all of this has led to widespread cynicism and distrust among the population as a whole.”

Gallups noted “the rich usually have deeper connections to reliable information and prediction sources, and most of them have the means to take immediate action.”

I believe that Carl Gallups is right on the money.

Normally I am extremely hard on the elite, but in this case I believe that they are showing much more wisdom than the general population.

So many people are crying “peace and safety” right now, and yet we are right in the middle of what I have labeled “the danger zone“.

Our world is becoming more unstable with each passing day, but there is so much apathy among the American people at the moment.

I just don’t understand it.

The self-destructive behavior that we are engaging in as a nation is a recipe for national suicide, and the warning signs are all around us, but because disaster has not struck yet most people seem to believe that the warnings that they have been hearing are not true.

Meanwhile, the elite are preparing extremely hard for an imminent “apocalypse”, and I have a feeling that they are going to end up looking like the smart ones once it is all said and done.

 
November 28th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Commentary
«  
  »
  • Mike Smithy

    Some of you may remember “Lifestyle’s of the Rich and Famous” hosted by Robin Leach. Wouldn’t it be humorous for a sequel series, whereby Mr. Leach presents the viewers with “Doomsday Preps of the Rich and Famous”.

    • Guest

      That English accent.

  • Pete Okuhira

    This article sure reminds me and the rest of the readers of the movie “Idiocracy” where the elites are going to be the “smart ones”, except that they are only ones who will survive and will live like an ordinary everyday people and the sharp and the academically talented people (the best and the brightest) have ceased to exist after the apocalyptic event(s). If anything, I wish the zombie apocalypse would happen, if not, the virus outbreak that will wipe out 99.9999999999999999999% of the earth’s population.

    • JC Teecher

      Not gonna happen with the virus outbreak of 99% + of the worlds population being eliminated. One fourth will perish because of several factors, one of which is disease and pestilence.

  • Michael Dubin

    I’ve heard all these silly “collapse” predictions since 2009, and nothing has happened. You can only cry “Wolf!” so many times before you lose credibility. I am not talking about Michael’s blog specifically, but all the “experts” in the blogosphere in general.

    • ALWAYSTOMORROW

      I agree with you Mr. Dubin but everyone’s got to make their income doing something. If it wotks Mike, then good for him.

      Just read, smile and consider it free entertainment. Especially the comments.

      • Bradley Gattly

        You mean like your ridiculous prediction that Hillary would win the election in which you posted over and over?

        • CASTIEL

          He must buy another Cristal ball….:) I guess he didnt learn enough in life to realize that the future only belongs to God….

      • jox

        Your comments are specially free entertainment, but not too funny. Still crying?

        • R DoCdoWedo!

          there is no hope for you, you done lost it.

        • MrEunderhill

          Your comments are just down right sad.

    • samurai sword

      Only the timing has been wrong, not the forecasts. That only proves that men such as Peter Schiff, Jim Willie, Bill Holter, et. al., are fallible human prognosticators, not Old Testament prophets.

      When a bankrupt, banana republic such as the U.S. has to borrow to pay the interest on the money it has already borrowed, the writing is on the wall. By some estimates our debt obligations, both official and “off-the-books,” is well in excess of 200 trillion dollars. It is sheer fantasy to suppose that this debt will be paid in anything resembling honest money. The end result will be outright default or payment in worthless, hyperinflated fiat. In any case, you don’t have to be a whiz in economics to understand that when the U.S. can no longer service its debts, it is game over for the American Empire and our standard of living. And that is essentially the primary message of the “experts” you so cavalierly dismiss.

      But go ahead and entertain the delusion that the status quo will continue indefinitely. You are clearly not alone, especially now that Trump is poised to take office and has promised to make America “great” again…on more borrowed money. If anything, it is Trump who will steer the Titanic into the iceberg. And when this ship of state finally goes down, it will once again be the moneyed elites who get the lifeboats.

      • jimha

        You called it exactly. Check out Jeff Berwick if you haven’t yet.

        • samurai sword

          I have. Berwick reiterates many of the talking points raised by Schiff, John Rubino, Mike Maloney, and others, all of whom see dollar strength as a bubble in search of a pin.

          • jimha

            Right although I think he was one of the first to nail it. I like Jim Willie too until he goes off on a tangent with his heroin, satanic, etc. rants. Mike Maloney does the best job of explaining with his graphs etc.

      • energizedmortal

        Same game different players. Rebuild, destroy, repeat. When the trade wars are over the world war will be confusing. What will you be fighting for? For your country(if there is any left), for an elite’s greed, for your beliefs in God(s), self defense, for the fun of it? What soldier will be loyal to the same class that is responsible for their family starving to death?

      • Michael Dubin

        All I’m saying is that the elites can keep this bubble going as long as they wish. There is no point in making “collapse” predictions in a world where everything is manipulated. If they haven’t lost control by now, why would they lose control 5 or 10 years from now? They may decide to pop the bubble once Trump gets into office to blame it all on him. The only way this thing is going to blow up is if they decide to blow it up.

      • A Banks

        Wow good points

    • jox

      The world IS collapsing. 8 years after Lehman, the crisis continues evolving continuously. Nothing is solved. They inflate a bubble after another. Monetary wars, commercial wars, actual wars, gold, banks, everything mutating into a state of bigger inestability. Instead of this silly sense of superiority, you should be watching what happens around you, and learning.

      • MrEunderhill

        While this statement is correct, you no doubt have no idea of what it is truly about.

    • Malcolm Reynolds

      So you’re under the incorrect impression that an economic collapse is a light switch and not a sometimes lengthy process? mmm, Good luck with that.

  • Rebel

    All these comments about “…yes, yes, we’ve heard that for years, and nothing is happening…” remind me a bit of the attitude of the people mocking Noah before the flood. He warned them for years while they mocked him. We know what happened next.

    • Guest

      He spent 120 years building the ark! The population of the Earth at that time was undoubtedly in the millions, yet only 8 souls were saved–Noah, his wife, Noah’s three sons and their wives. That’s very sobering.

      • Mick N

        And Santa !

      • alan

        That is itself is a very very creepy story. I hear a banjo playing every time someone brings up this story.

      • Black

        Yes, absolutely. The cruise started out with many, many more people but the lions, tigers and bears had to eat something didn’t they? I’ve never net a vegetarian carnivore, have you?

        • Guest

          Animals were originally vegetarian. Read the Bible.

      • JC Teecher

        Sadly, you are half right.
        There were only 8 “adamic/caucasian/Hebrew” souls/humans on the ark.

        There was two of every flesh, as the bible says, which includes at least two of all the other races of the region, or the world.
        Geographically, it was almost impossible for the native Indian peoples to make the trip, and the Hopi say that when the great flood came, that a remnant of their people was led to a high mountain cavern with much food supplies.

        It is genetically impossible for all races of people to have evolved from 8 caucasian Hebrew/Adamic peoples.
        Ignorance is bliss.

        FYI, and it doesn’t change anything; Noah was an Albino. Pretty awesome looking character that walked with God.

        • Guest

          You are wrong, sir. I’ll let Scripture speak for itself.

          “Which sometime were disobedient, when once the longsuffering of God waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was a preparing, wherein few, that is, eight souls were saved by water.”

          1 Peter 3:20

          Do you believe God’s Word?

          • JC Teecher

            Do you believe God’s Word, or that of doctrines of men?

            Never mind, I already know your answer.

            Gen 6:19
            And of every living thing of all flesh, two of every sort shalt thou bring into the ark, to keep them alive with thee; they shall be male and female.

          • Guest

            Gen 6:19 is referring to animals. Read the very next verse! Better yet, I’ll provide that verse for you.

            “Of fowls after their kind, and of cattle after their kind, of every creeping thing of the earth after his kind, two of every sort shall come unto thee, to keep them alive. Gen 6:20

            Genesis 1:26 shows that God gave man dominion over every creeping thing.

            Human beings are NOT animals and never have been. Man was created in the image of God. Animals were not.

            And I believe God’s Word, thank you very much.

            Go on in your ignorance.

          • Guest

            The phrase “creeping thing” in Gen. 6:20 translates the original Hebrew word remes, which is H7431 in the Strong’s Concordance.That Hebrew word means a reptile or any other rapidly moving animal.

          • JC Teecher

            There is a reason that verses are separated. Different direction of meaning is the main reason.

            Your linking the two verses together just shows that you do “not” correctly divide the Word Of God.

            Verse 19 is comprehensive and all encompassing of “every living of flesh”, which has to include the men and women that were created on the sixth day, which is to say everyone that was “not” …Adamic/Hebrew/Israelite/Caucasian, or having a ruddy complexion, as described in the Hebrew language, and in one such place as “rosey cheeked”, which means to show blood in the face.
            Only white people or mixed races of white peoples can actually have rosey cheeks/ show blood in the face. The eighth Day creation of Adam and Eve.

            But, you already knew that, I am sure.

          • RenegadeProphet

            You need to read the unedited version of genesis: The Lost Book of Enki so you dont sound like a stupid brainwashed churchie. Heres the link:

            www . mycuriousbrain . com/wp-content/uploads/files/LBoE.pdf

          • RenegadeProphet

            Other link is gone. Here is one:
            www . benpadiah . com/otherstuff/ENKI/LBoE.pdf

          • MrEunderhill

            Your false teaching will not be allowed to go on forever. Repent while you can. If you don’t, you will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

          • JC Teecher

            You use words to play oneupmanship, and see yourself as something much bigger than you will ever be.

            and by your pride and judgmental attitude, it is you that will be dealt with, in the near future, as you will be brought to your knees.

            One day in your future, you will see truth, but it may come after you have left the flesh world, whereby you are still a slave to deception, as of now.

            I am dealt with on a regular basis, by the Lord,because; unlike you, I welcome correction and chastisement.

            Have a good trip.

          • MrEunderhill

            Continue down the route you’re heading and you will see what judgement really is. And no I’m not judging you. I’m warning you where you are heading.

          • JC Teecher

            I have seen idiots and fools on the internet for 15 years, so it was about time a weasel popped up that fills both those descriptions.

            I have no time to suffer the meaningless words of a warped individual, so you are on block, and I will never have to see the pointless words of a thinkless, small minded hypocrite like you for a while.

          • old fart

            Should of forgot the two mosquitos

          • TheAdmonisher

            “Of” should NEVER follow “should”!

          • Chris Gerber

            Thank you…. the alternative notion is that JC Teecher was there, right beside Noah and knew him personally.

          • FckYouGodDamCriminalBstrdMod

            All of you are stupid! The gods made stupid human sheeple to be slave gold miners!
            The entire government are evil treasonous criminals! The day of the next false flag using the nuke the evil government stole in 2007 and blamed on Iran, America will be annihilated by Russia, China and the SCO. This is the war of Armageddon and you can know it is now because of Planet X and the toxic chemtrails that hide it every day globally for the past decade. Planet X will end the war when it rips the earth apart again but by then 90% of Americans will be dead already. All planned by your evil government and their evil alien masters!

            Oh yea, stupid little bchazz mod though he could ban me. Moderator: You are a treasonous criminal and you belong at the end of a rope for that and accessory to genocide!

      • RenegadeProphet

        That is a lie. More than that survived. The Canaanites (native americans) survived and they were not on the ark.

        The entire government are evil treasonous criminals! The day of the next false flag using the nuke the evil government stole in 2007 and blamed on Iran, America will be annihilated by Russia, China and the SCO. This is the war of Armageddon and you can know it is now because of Planet X and the toxic chemtrails that hide it every day globally for the past decade. Planet X will end the war when it rips the earth apart again but by then 90% of Americans will be dead already. All planned by your evil government and their evil alien masters!

    • Black

      A 600 year old man and his sons built a wooden boat as big as QE 2 and put two of every animal on it before the world flooded? That sounds reasonable

      • old fart

        it is called the plausible impossible. in other words BS.

        • Christina Kalix

          Noah’s ark is under over 60 feet if ice on Mt. Ararat. It has been confirmed by radar that something the size of the ark is there that no one can dig up due to the ice. Also Turkey isn’t exactly handing out research permits for teams to come dig up the mountain. If i had a mountain i wouldn’t want scientists digging it up either. Next year is 100 years since the miracles at Fatima,Portugal and the message for man to make right by God has fallen on a deaf world. Think the satanists know he’s returning soon? I do. They can run….

          • RenegadeProphet

            This is where they stole noahs ark from:

            www . google . com/maps/place/Belize/@39.6969756,44.3230496,583m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x8f5c5b3ec112faf9:0xf64a8a4d3f1ee34e!8m2!3d17.189877!4d-88.49765

            Also, the gods will not return until about 70 years after the war that destroys the USA.

          • RenegadeProphet

            Shorter link to the ark.

            www . google . com/maps/@39.6969756,44.3230496,583m/data=!3m1!1e3

  • Tobias J

    Trump’s presidency (if it gets that far) is likely to fail. The Trumpians might be enraged enough to go militia. A civil war may erupt. This sort of failure would be preferred over a monetary collapse.

  • tom

    The Fourth Turning crisis period is moving along. We haven’t seen the worst yet I’m afraid to say

    • jejojo

      I agree, I just bought the book, and he does say it can be short and painful. I do think considering the state of the world, I think this 4th Turning will be long and painful. May the mercy of God be upon us. Now is the time for those who know the Lord to get completely right with Him. For those who do not know Him now is the time to repent and accept His perfect sacrifice.

  • horse777res

    Nobody will escape the coming JUDGMENT OF GOD!!!

    • Teri Pruitt

      Amen

  • Cal

    Revelation 6:15
    And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;

    Revelation 6:16
    “And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:”

    Jesus is coming soon. No one can hide from Him. He will find us.

    • Teri Pruitt

      Amen

    • jox

      2.000 years repeating the same idea, and always wrong. I’d think that you would learn eventually, but I was too optimistic.

      • Cal

        2 Peter 3:8–9
        But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.

        Revelation 22
        18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
        19 And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

        • jox

          Right. The book is true by definition (as every other holy book around). And when prophecies don’t fulfill (they never do) you only have to believe stronger and wait another thousand years. As a tool for predicting things, it doesn’t look very useful.

          • Cd3dnw

            If you bother to search you would see it, almost every prophecy has been fulfilled: Israel coming together (that’s never happened in the history of the world), the capability to have one world currency, for the whole world to see the prophets killed and countless more, prove me wrong by searching it out.

          • Arthur Longeno Pavis Jr

            Amen

          • GSOB

            Dispensationalism

          • jox

            Not necessary to prove you wrong. You already did it. It is indeed funny to see that your prophecies only cover Israel and its surroundings. There were the only land known to the primitive people thta wrote the book. Not prophecies about New York, Moscow, European Union, moon landing, and so on. Wake up; they were written by lunatics isolated in a poor corner of the world, that had no idea of what would happen in the next century, not to say in the next thousand years.

          • MrEunderhill

            Yeah, well we know how the wicked operate. They always say things like ‘Not necessary to prove you wrong. You already did it.’

          • Arthur Longeno Pavis Jr

            Many prophesies have already been fulfilled genius. Don’t worry you still have time NOT to be one of those crying out for the mountains to fall on you. The biggest danger with nonbelievers is they think they can put their own perspective on the things of God. “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD.” Isaiah 55:8

          • jox

            Not a single prophecy has been fulfilled. Excep when they are so generic to prophetize that ‘in the next several thousand years, a king will be murdered’. Well, yeah, not impressive.

          • MrEunderhill

            The Euphrates River seems to disagree with you, wicked one.

          • jox

            The biggest danger with believers is that they think that some obscure words written thousands of years ago in a corner of the world were dictated by a God (the only real one, not the thousands of imitations). And worst, they believe that in the present they can reinterpret those obscure words to match with their beliefs and needs.

    • GSOB

      Fulfilled

  • alan

    Another name for a bunker is a tomb. I suspect if prepping is down its because everyone who is going to prep already have and the others will depend on the state to protect and feed them.

    • Teri Pruitt

      Or they could be waiting on Jesus’ return, like me.

      • jox

        You are going to wait for very very long.

  • JC Teecher

    As usual, your’s truly isn’t shy about throwing his two cents onto the table of discussion. I want to address two issues brought up in this article.
    First; ” ……. among the general population interest in “prepping” has hit a multi-year low.”

    It is pretty simple, and Alan (below), hit on a good point. Most of the less than 1% of the worlds “prepper” population, has already hit a plateau of prepping whereby they don’t feel the urgency to sacrifice more time, energy, and money, into more prepping…at this point.
    Why do I say this?

    Look at the peaks of periods of potential collapse possibles that have passed by in the last few years. The blood moons. The shemitah year, the crossing of the last of seven sevens and the gathering of the NWO during the same period in early Fall of 2015, at the UN, with the Pope signing off on the NWO plans. Now, just having completed a milestone of which few realized, as the end of a 50 year period known as the Jubilee year, and crescendo of events that brought us through a monumental election.

    Many preppers are just plain exhausted and frankly, have invested tens of thousands into their preparedness plan for a collapse, that looks as though it may be on the back burner for a while.

    We are not resting on our laurels, and look at the signs of the times, and also, the culmination and growing numbers of christians that are having dreams and visions of some horrific times ahead.

    Two that jump out at me are the visions and dreams of the west coast going through major earthquakes and much of the land mass becoming part of the floor of the Pacific ocean. The other is the New Madrid event whereby the whole of America is split and divided (like NWO is trying to do to Israel), and the Mississippi River becoming part of the Gulf of Mexico….all the way to Chicago, which would put a complete halt to vehicular traffic between the major Breadbasket of the Nation, and the whole of eastern USA. Got grain?

    I don’t know, but God does, and all these dreams and visions are not by coincidence.
    Whether it happens by natural causes, supernatural ones, or by the hands of corrupt and evil men, things are not looking good for the liberal leaning nation of ussag.

    As I said way back when, “IF” trumpster wins the election, I see it as a “pause”, in the coming collapse, for the further defining of hearts, and for God to see who is heading to the flocks as enlightened sheep, or to the dens and caves (underground tombs/bunkers) as goats.

  • Black

    I don’t need to prep for anything. I’ve got a closet full of guns and know where all the nuts live who are stockpiling food. Easy, peezy lemon squeezey

    • JC Teecher

      You will lose on your first cruise. Preppers have guns and something you do not have, and that is guts and strong resolve.

    • Reality

      those ‘nuts’ who stockpile food will also have plenty of firearms waiting for the likes of you.

    • Malcolm Reynolds

      “Easy, peezy lemon squeezey”
      Lmfao!! Yeah, uh huh. Right up until someone takes their first shot at you and you piss your pants, slamming your dumb azz back to reality.
      You’re gonna swallow lead and your wife and daughters are swallow a lot more than that. Moron.

  • Laura Tortorice

    No point in “prepping” by storing up goods and hiding yourself from God. In fact, your faith is tested when you put your trust in Him to protect and provide for you in times of trouble. The best “prepping” you can do is to prepare yourself and your family to meet God!

    • JW

      What was that story I heard about some ladies and their oil lamps? Why didn’t God just refill the empty lamps? Did those ladies not have faith in him?

    • jox

      God has nothing to do with those events. They are human problems, created by humans and suffered by humans. Indeed, the people affected with the crisis believe in several different Gods, with different set of values and rules. But I suppose that all of them are false except yours, aren’t they?

    • goldminer

      I really don’t like thumping the bible but……..

      Proverbs 6:6

      6. Take a lesson from the ants, you lazybones. Learn from their ways and become wise!
      7. Though they have no prince or governor or ruler to make them work,
      8. they labor hard all summer, gathering food for the winter.
      9. But you, lazybones, how long will you sleep? When will you wake up?
      10. A little extra sleep, a little more slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest—
      11. then poverty will pounce on you like a bandit; scarcity will attack you like an armed robber.

      Oh yeah wasn’t there some guy named Joseph back in the old Egypt days that said:( Gen 6:1)

      ” And take thou unto thee of all food that is eaten, and thou shalt gather it to thee; and it shall be for food for thee, and for them”

      By Josephs council. By his council 7 years worth of preps were put back to cover the coming 7 years of famine. Not only did he save the entire land of Egypt from starvation, he saved his family who later came to Egypt to by food from these stores.
      I could go on but look for yourself.
      There are many, many, references to “Prepping” in the bible

      God helps those who help themselves.

  • Dont Mention The War

    Sorry, but Earthships are not designed to be bunkers for the ultra-rich elites!!!!

    They are fronted by huge glass windows to allow the sun in to allow indoor growing of plants so not at all what you would look for in a bunker. They are built with cast-off car tires filled with the earth and are possibly the cheapest way to build a house in the modern world!!!!

    I for one would absolutly LOVE an Earthship home and am seriously considering it as my future housing solution!

    Cheers!!

  • Paul Vosper

    Bunkers are great for the worms that they are .it puts them closer to HELL .

  • LIZ THE SHIZ

    these underground bunkers just get them closer to their final destination where it’s very warm through all eternity and where they came be closer to their beloved leader

  • Rhino Horns

    The elites know the collapse is coming, and possibly Nibiru too 🙂

  • nohomehere

    So you don’t feel as if anything is on the horizon? I don’t say prep, but am asking what about just simple observation of history?
    Any history you choose , any epoc,any human struggle has stories of the rise and fall …..ect !
    Even the brute beast senses eminent danger don’t they !
    Why so many so called upper food chain heads seem so oblivious ? It is almost as if they comment here to draw controversy !
    A lot of younger people are not that anxous to see their futures cut short and just shrug off these conversations a hyperbole hoping that everything will be alright and I can’t blame them !
    It takes someone who has been exposed to the sacred scriptures to be anticipating a percribed unfolding of future events in such exact order as most comentators here discribe.
    Christians have the Bible and in particular the letters written by paul of tarsus or peter the rock or the last one in the new testament called revelations ,which devi’s out the future in sequencial events all being a consequence of God revealing himself to mankind, who are portrayed to be oblivous to portents and preliminary shocks to the societal system!
    So, even the non- prepers are discribed in future books like this ! Prepers are those preparing , each in his own way . The number of prepers today is to me a very omenous sign in and of itself !
    It use to be just the fringe, wack jobs , and charlatons , but today, they are the educated wealthy and worldly types.
    I like to use black friday mobs as a good thermometer of stress levels among working class and it serves as a materialism guage as people replace spiritual values one for the other and the system deprives people of humanity an event
    also fortold in Revelations!

  • Randi

    Their luxury underground bunkers will be no more than their graves..

  • retired22

    Seriously,…I think that they fear the general public.
    I Believe that this may be the first time ever in history that so many of the ordinary people have been empowered & the first time that they have had access to accurate information about what is really going on in the world.
    Never have so many very angry ordinary people known just who has been abusing them, as Howard Beale said ” I am as mad as Hell & I am not going to take this any more”
    Most of these super wealthy have made their great wealth in the financial sector,.Their embezzlement’s in the rigged financial markets have been a major reason for hard times in the real economy.
    They fear that when the economy collapses they will be blamed & they are afraid of what the man in the street will do to them!
    That is why they are hiding in very fancy bunkers!

  • merrileerj

    Because they love their money.

  • Leif Erickson

    I will just have to suffer and die. But don’t we all?

  • jim_robert

    Ah yes…. the Learjet leftists, limousine liberals and Hollywierd hypocrites – *** who are the very people who created this evil mess*** are now leaving us hoi polloi to face the consequences of their evil (sorry, no other word for it).

    If there is a God – and there is – these people will have to stand before Him in what will only be an eyeblink, relative to eternity. I’m sure they think they will have all kinds of smart-aleck comments ready for Him. Good luck with that.

  • DJohn1

    I think the rich need to fire their engineering staff.
    No shelter on this planet will enable them to survive.
    The nearest thing would be a shelter 400 feet into a tall mountain that has not been volcanic in many years.
    Denver is about the right height above sea level and that is probably wrong.
    All of the low lying areas are likely to be radioactive.
    If they overheat the planet even that might not be safe from rising waters as every glacier on the planet melts.
    Yes, waterworld is a possibility.
    Eventually the atmosphere might even recover.
    The CO2 might go down to a more normal range.
    At which point glaciers may re-establish themselves locking up a lot of radioactive water in the process.
    The most likely solution would have to be a large spaceship possibly in the center of something with artificial gravity and a complete ecological system that changes CO2 to Oxygen as people need it. Even so, limits on reproduction would have to enforced so that people could survive on limited resources.
    The water supply would also have to recycle endlessly. Which suggests something of a planet sized refuge.
    As for the ark, I suggest there were arks not an ark and that probably at least 5 arks were built in various places to account for the variety of animals left on this planet at the time of the flood. That is assuming the flood was not largely local to the area of Noah. Meaning it hit Europe, Asia, and Africa and basically left the Americas and Australia alone.
    Monkeys in South America have 36 teeth not 32. That suggests a different yet similar path that apes bred to and that is not recent so it is likely they have a slightly different origin than recent African apes. So the 2 of each animal theory might have been local and not world wide.
    Many cultures have a legend of an ark.
    There is evidence out there that an ark did exist.
    There is evidence of Gibraltar being a solid bridge between Africa and Europe. If the waters of the Atlantic were say 60 feet higher and the Mediterranean was fresh water at one time, then it would make sense for the peoples of the time to have lived on the edge of that Mediterranean Our scientists are seeing just such evidence.
    If that bridge were broken and the Atlantic rushed in then the entire region would have flooded. Probably looking at 100-200 feet wave of water.
    It would have lowered the Atlantic dramatically. The new sea would have drowned a huge amount of people and animals.
    If that is so, then Saudi Arabia would be full of sea animal shells. (I think it is.)
    Another thought is the possibility of Antarctica dumping a huge glacier into the Pacific and Indian Oceans creating just such a flood.
    The next disaster is likely to be some kind of fire burning down the entire planet’s surface. Either by a Sun induced molten lava eruption or even a breaking up of the thin outer crust in areas creating massive volcanoes.
    None of what I have described would allow the rich to survive without evacuating to space.
    In 10,000 years the Earth may even become inhabitable again if that is the case.
    Man does not have the resources at this time to survive on this planet if it got that rough.

  • Taos61

    The elites and the the UI’s(useful idiots) just couldn’t wait to have the dipstick(an elite if you didn’t realize it) as potus.Where do you think he’s going to be when th shtf??

  • JJR

    As long as your family has guns, ammo, and knows how to use them you’ll never go without.

    • nick

      So you will become predators? How Christ like

      • JJR

        According to the article were talking post Apocalypse. Yes, we would take what we need by whatever force is necessary.

        • Malcolm Reynolds

          including a bullet to the face, which would be highly likely. Aww too bad, so sad.

  • Dr. D

    The answer may be simpler than this, Micheal. Its about confidence in government. There are orders of magnitude fewer liberal rich people in NYC, Hollywood and Silicone Valley, than there are, comparatively speaking, middle class fly over people in the rest of the country. When Obama was in office, the fly over people were freaked about government. They had lost confidence. So tens of millions were doing what they could to prepare for the “end”. That’s why prepper food sales were hitting all time highs. Now that Trump is in office, those millions in fly over America have tempered their fears, but the liberal rich are now freaking out. Their numbers are smaller so their entry into the freeze dried food market doesn’t move the needle. But since none of the middle class fly over people could afford the mega bunkers, you didn’t see much of that up until the great shift in November when Trump won the White House. The uptick in million dollar bunkers is a reflection of who is lowing confidence in government. That’s what you should be writing about. The loss of confidence in government is, for now, based on whose ideology has control of government. That’s going to swing back and forth, until both sides end up losing it at the same time, then watch the world burn. Its not about some terrible event just around the corner. It is the wicked who destroy the wicked. When enough angry lefties and enough angry righties have finally had enough, then the “event” you’re looking for will naturally grow out of that anger and mis-trust. And that’s an event not even the federal reserve can print its way out of.

  • Imhotep

    There are those (of us) who genuinely believe Trump just might bring about the improvements they hope for.

    Meanwhile, there are those who “predicted” Hillary would win, either because they simply wanted her to win, or they did not have a broad enough understanding of the socioeconomic issues facing the USA (and the world). Since last year August 2015, I told my neighbors and friends that Trump will win the nomination and go on to win the Presidency (even by a landslide) and that Hillary would probably collapse into a coma (or worse) by February 2017. But I also WANTED Trump to win for the very reason that he seems to really believe in (“free market”) Capitalism. So that those who convince themselves that the USA is declining because of bad/incompetent government and corruption (or because of crony Capitalism, etc.), might eventually see that the main root cause of the main issues facing the USA and the world is world-wide Capitalism itself – which is no longer a progressive economic system.

    Now, I have respect and admiration for Trump and I hope he gets ALL the help/support he needs (by filling his cabinet with Capitalists/Billionaires and other supporters of “free market” Capitalism) to bring about a meaningful recovery to the declining US economy. By pursuing a somewhat ‘nationalistic’ policy (i.e. USA first) Trump just MIGHT bring about a TEMPORARY improvement to the US economy (about 5 to 10 years or so).

    “Nationalism” is the ONLY approach in which the USA MIGHT see any semblance of real improvement (though temporary) to the US economy. This is due to the INTRINSIC nature of world-wide Capitalism, the “greatness” of one or a
    FEW leading Capitalist countries is, to some degree, inversely
    proportional to MANY other countries remaining significantly poorer and
    significantly less developed – so that MANY countries are always at a great
    economic disadvantage, relative to the FEW in the “G-7 or so”.

    However, those in the elite class (the 1%) are probably well aware that, even after a PROBABLE 5 to 10 year improvement under Trump (by making America “Nationalistic” Again), the USA will then continue on it’s general decline towards total collapse/chaos. The reason being that Capitalism (in ANY form), and like any other system which is based on the exploitation of man by man and country by country, is ultimately an UNSUSTAINABLE economic system and a system in which war (even world war) is INHERENT.

  • Imhotep

    Michael, it may well be that the elite (i.e. the 1%) are well aware that the current world-wide Capitalist economic system is at a “dead end”. That the system can no longer bring about meaningful long-term recovery and that it is on a general (slow-grind) decline towards total collapse/chaos and/or WW3.

    They are probably aware that if Trump is GENUINELY “nationalistic” (i.e. really putting America first) there can only be a TEMPORARY improvement (i.e. 5 to 10 years or so), but that eventually, the US collapse from former “greatness” is inevitable – as part of the eventual general collapse of the world-wide capitalist economic system – which is now no longer a progressive system.

  • MaxRockatansky33

    I’m just wondering if Donald Trump has at least one luxury VIP fallout shelter.

    • mtntrek3

      Very likely.

  • mtntrek3

    My family preps. Yet, if things were to end up in nuclear war (which it may one day)…. imho it would be better to go on rather than live underground for weeks/months (which basically only the rich can afford anyway), then come up to an apocalyptic wasteland.

  • GSOB

    Fulfilled, you know

  • Paleface

    Why Are So Many Among The Elite Building Luxury Bunkers In Preparation For An Imminent ‘Apocalypse’?

    They think they can survive?

  • havissue

    hmm.Interesring.. l read in the gold coast bulletin (Australia) this week front page. the wealthy are building luxury houses on boats to live out at sea pretty much off shore

  • RenegadeProphet

    The evil bstrds know about the approaching Planet X and the coming PLANNED WW3 that will destroy America, this one:
    The entire government are evil treasonous criminals! The day of the next false flag using the nuke the evil government stole in 2007 and blamed on Iran, America will be annihilated by Russia, China and the SCO. This is the war of Armageddon and you can know it is now because of Planet X and the toxic chemtrails that hide it every day globally for the past decade. Planet X will end the war when it rips the earth apart again but by then 90% of Americans will be dead already. All planned by your evil government and their evil alien masters!

  • hahaha

    you can’t run and you can’t hide cuz God will find you and I hope he finds you looking up in faith.

  • wtnss4Jesus

    Jesus says, “Whoever wants to save his life will lose it but whoever loses his life for My sake will save it.” (Luke 9:24)

  • Lorayn

    Maybe they just realize that when people lose everything, they lose it and will come after these control whores to exact revenge?

  • Bella Gray

    The irony is, these very elite are the ones that bring the apocalypse to us. frankly in someways I agree with him. It will be they who are taken out first for what they have done.

  • MrEunderhill

    Frankly, I don’t like either Trump or Hillary. It’s just that Trump is the lesser of the two evils.

«  
  »
Ready Made Resources 2015
Panama Relocation Tours
The 1 Must Own Gold Stock
180x350
Credible Warning
ProphecyHour
Facebook Twitter More...